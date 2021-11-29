Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Oleh Morhun
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine
Published
7d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ukraine
kharkiv
kharkiv oblast
ducks
rivers
lake
autumn nature
park
duck in water
Birds Images
bird in water
Water Backgrounds
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
waterfowl
duck
mallard
ripple
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #147: Offscreen Magazine
10 photos
· Curated by Offscreen Magazine
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Sport
48 photos
· Curated by Alex King
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
team
Collection #59: Mikael Cho
8 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers