Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
yellow butterfly perched on purple flower in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, SLT-A77V
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

flower
865 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Bee
30 photos · Curated by mash d
Bee Pictures & Images
Flower Images
plant
Free bokeh pictures , Beautiful blur
1,358 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
bokeh
plant
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking