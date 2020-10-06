Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Federico Passi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, NY, USA
Published
on
October 7, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
pedestrian
human
road
advertisement
tarmac
asphalt
billboard
path
urban
town
building
HD City Wallpapers
metropolis
Light Backgrounds
traffic light
Free stock photos
Related collections
Vibrant
18 photos
· Curated by Aubrey Bray
vibrant
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Hitched
27 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
hitched
Wedding Backgrounds
marriage
Collection #47: Kirill Zakharov
8 photos
· Curated by Kirill
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers