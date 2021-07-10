Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Klara Kulikova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pendant
accessory
accessories
jewelry
necklace
human
People Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Dappled Light
114 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #121: Ameriie
6 photos
· Curated by Ameriie
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Street Life
167 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
street
HD City Wallpapers
building