Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wes Hicks
@sickhews
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, United States
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wild American Chestnut saplings
Related tags
great smoky mountains national park
united states
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
land
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
Free images
Related collections
The Winter Issue
65 photos
· Curated by Rucksack Magazine
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Subtle September
51 photos
· Curated by Geoffrey Datema
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
urban
Home & Productivity
50 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
home
plant
Website Backgrounds