Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patricia Fonseca
@patycomunicacao
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
apparel
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
Baby Images & Photos
face
finger
newborn
feather boa
scarf
plant
flame
bonfire
HD Fire Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
portrait
photography
photo
Free images
Related collections
NEW LIFE - Babies & Beginnings
50 photos · Curated by LH Editor
new
Life Images & Photos
Baby Images & Photos
Midwifery
171 photos · Curated by Eri Peace
midwifery
Baby Images & Photos
human
Zoft Baby
153 photos · Curated by Zoft Baby
Baby Images & Photos
human
newborn