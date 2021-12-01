Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Victor Chartin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jibou, Romania
Published
on
December 1, 2021
Canon, EOS 250D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
jibou
romania
pottery
garden
pot
similarity
bothanical
plants
HD Green Wallpapers
close up
Nature Images
plant
potted plant
vase
jar
outdoors
planter
aloe
herbs
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Portrait
22 photos
· Curated by Andria Gutierrez
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY
79 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
night
Dance Images & Pictures
united state
Posters
1,036 photos
· Curated by Katarzyna Matylla
poster
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers