Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Balazs Krisztian
@krisztian21
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 800D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
petal
Flower Images
blossom
dahlia
anther
geranium
pollen
Rose Images
poppy
Free stock photos
Related collections
Christmas
314 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
The Classics
65 photos
· Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Food
98 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant