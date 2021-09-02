Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
H W
@h_w
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jasper, AB, Canada
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
jasper
ab
canada
mt. edith cavell
jasper canada
jasper national park
jasper alberta canada
mounatins
People Images & Pictures
human
fir
abies
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
clothing
apparel
shoe
footwear
coat
outdoors
Free pictures
Related collections
Breakfast
56 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
pancake
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
thanksgiving
35 photos
· Curated by Megan Ryan
Thanksgiving Images
plant
Fall Images & Pictures