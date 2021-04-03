Go to Claudio Schwarz's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white concrete stairs during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Stairs
Published on SONY, ILCE-1
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
stairs
steps
zürich
zurich
concrete
path
flagstone
floor
banister
handrail
sidewalk
pavement
walkway
slate
Free stock photos

Related collections

I Am Projects
54 photos · Curated by Hannah Lawless
wall
Texture Backgrounds
Brown Backgrounds
Stairs
109 photos · Curated by Photo Clubs
stair
step
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking