Macro and micro worlds are not very different except,perhaps,for the scale.While it is easy to see the shapes,symmetry,texture and patterns and appreciate it in the macro world, the same are also present in the micro world.Techniques help us to capture them. These attributes present in the stigma and anthers of hibiscus flower are very pleasing. This is a stack of more than 30 macro images.An enlarged view of the image makes it evident that all that’s beautiful in the macro world is also present in the micro world.