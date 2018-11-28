Go to Ramesh L T's profile
@ltrisro
Download free
close-up photography of red and yellow flower
close-up photography of red and yellow flower
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Macro and micro worlds are not very different except,perhaps,for the scale.While it is easy to see the shapes,symmetry,texture and patterns and appreciate it in the macro world, the same are also present in the micro world.Techniques help us to capture them. These attributes present in the stigma and anthers of hibiscus flower are very pleasing. This is a stack of more than 30 macro images.An enlarged view of the image makes it evident that all that’s beautiful in the macro world is also present in the micro world.

Related collections

ScyNet
20 photos · Curated by Anastas Mateev
scynet
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
DieParfümerie
33 photos · Curated by Chucky Schuster
dieparfumerie
plant
Food Images & Pictures
BHS
354 photos · Curated by Natasha Liow
bh
Star Images
night
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking