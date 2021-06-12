Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alisa Matthews
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 12, 2021
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Butterfly
Related tags
Butterfly Images
butterfly on leaf
Nature Images
wings
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
monarch
photo
photography
Free pictures
Related collections
Food Flatlays
23 photos
· Curated by Julie Bujoteuse
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
Abstract Landscape/Nature
108 photos
· Curated by Sharon _ _ _ _ _ _ _
plant
outdoor
building
oligochrome
810 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
oligochrome
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds