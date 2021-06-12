Go to Alisa Matthews's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black and white butterfly perched on green leaf in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Butterfly

Related collections

Food Flatlays
23 photos · Curated by Julie Bujoteuse
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
Abstract Landscape/Nature
108 photos · Curated by Sharon _ _ _ _ _ _ _
plant
outdoor
building
oligochrome
810 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
oligochrome
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking