Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nguyen Minh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Budapest, Hungary
Published
on
November 1, 2021
FUJIFILM, FinePix X100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
budapest
hungary
outdoors
Nature Images
plant
land
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
grove
tree trunk
ground
Brown Backgrounds
sunlight
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos
· Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Festive moments with friends
43 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
friend
festive
Christmas Images
models
31 photos
· Curated by Jessica Dueck
model
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures