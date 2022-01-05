Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Astrit
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vasastan, Norrmalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Published
28d
ago
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
vasastan
norrmalm
stockholm
sweden
HD White Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
vegetation
plant
outdoors
land
Nature Images
Grass Backgrounds
HD Water Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
silhouette
face
Tree Images & Pictures
female
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Superstores
113 photos
· Curated by Rita
superstore
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Facets of Light
160 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Light Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images
Trees
1,004 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor