Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Victoria Priessnitz
@victoriapriessnitz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
kostel
architecture
building
apse
altar
Free stock photos
Related collections
Dappled Light
116 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Interesting Doors
116 photos · Curated by Erin Phillips
door
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
Textures
1,729 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers