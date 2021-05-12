Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Langwallner
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Castle Leopoldskron in Salzburg
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
salzburg
leopoldskron
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
land
pond
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Stars Above My Head
297 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
Star Images
night
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
yellow
206 photos · Curated by Anna
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
HQ Background Images
Road to Nowhere
68 photos · Curated by Nikia Shaw
road
HD Wallpapers
hill