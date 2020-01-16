Free photo of Amsterdam city - a picture of demolition works on a construction site along the street Sarphatistraat. This was a former children-hospital and only the front-facade has been kept, as part of the new hotel. Urban photography of The Netherlands by Fons Heijnsbroek; March 2014. Dutch version: Foto Amsterdam - foto van de sloopwerkzaamheden van het voormalige Emma kinderziekenhuis aan de Sarphatistraat. Alleen de voorgevel van het gebouw is bewaard gebleven als onderdeel van het nieuwe hotel aldaar. Foto, maart 2014, Amsterdam.