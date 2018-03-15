This is an island called Dead Man’s Island located on Mary Lake in Huntsville, Ontario. The ice was thick enough to walk on, so one of my photographer friends and I decided to venture out onto it. On the way there, the wind was so strong it actually pushed us a little bit to the side on the icy lake. Once we reached the island we were stunned by the Canadian winter beauty. Whenever I look at this photo I imagine this island being the crown of the lake and the sun being the glimmering jewel on the crown. It certainly seems to have a royalty about it.