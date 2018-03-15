Go to George Fennelly's profile
Mary Lake, Huntsville, Canada

This is an island called Dead Man’s Island located on Mary Lake in Huntsville, Ontario. The ice was thick enough to walk on, so one of my photographer friends and I decided to venture out onto it. On the way there, the wind was so strong it actually pushed us a little bit to the side on the icy lake. Once we reached the island we were stunned by the Canadian winter beauty. Whenever I look at this photo I imagine this island being the crown of the lake and the sun being the glimmering jewel on the crown. It certainly seems to have a royalty about it.

