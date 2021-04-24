Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
ROOTED STUDIO
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
yellow
210 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Flower Images
outdoor
Diverse Women
407 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures
Trees
1,005 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoor
plant
Related tags
handrail
banister
People Images & Pictures
human
road
railing
freeway
staircase
HD Blue Wallpapers
Public domain images