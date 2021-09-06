Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ralph Leue
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Olympic Festival in Los Angeles, CA 1991
Related tags
los angeles
ca
usa
fencing
artistic
dual
human
People Images & Pictures
Sports Images
Sports Images
duel
People Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
hands
265 photos
· Curated by Anna
hand
People Images & Pictures
ring
Apple x Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Collection #56: David Heinemeier Hansson
9 photos
· Curated by David Heinemeier Hansson
outdoor
dusk
sunrise