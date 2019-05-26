Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
David Emrich
Available for hire
Download free
Kiyomizu-dera, Kyoto, Japan
Published on
May 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Kyoto
26 photos
· Curated by Joana Car
kyoto
japan
building
Flat Cat | Japan Pagoda
31 photos
· Curated by Flat Cat
pagoda
japan
temple
Japan
23 photos
· Curated by Bart Boone
japan
pagoda
building
Related tags
temple
building
architecture
worship
pagoda
shrine
kiyomizu-dera
kyoto
japan
budism
HD Blue Wallpapers
Creative Commons images