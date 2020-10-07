Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Charles Chen
@color0911
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Taiwan
Published
on
October 8, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Girl Portrait photography
Related tags
taiwan
apparel
clothing
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
female
human
People Images & Pictures
face
Girls Photos & Images
vegetation
fashion
robe
outdoors
gown
evening dress
photo
photography
portrait
Women Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Surf
83 photos
· Curated by Alfie Hayward
surf
outdoor
sea
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Travel
292 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Travel Images
building
architecture