Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anuj Yadav
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Uttarakhand, India
Published
on
May 12, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man enjoying the beautiful trails and fresh snow in the mountains.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
uttarakhand
india
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
portrait shoot
portrait
cold
vacations
HD Blue Wallpapers
adventure
snow mountain
snow mountains
HD Nature Wallpapers
Holiday Backgrounds
Mountain Images & Pictures
snowcapped
nature portrait
Tourism Pictures
Holiday Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Movement
62 photos · Curated by Jules Fouchy
movement
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
Human-made
56 photos · Curated by Mary Pat Campbell
human-made
building
architecture
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photographers of 2018 | Q1
15 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human