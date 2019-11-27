Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Riccardo Gazzin
@riccardogazzin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bondone, TN, Italia
Published on
November 27, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wanderer sheep
Related tags
bondone
HD Grey Wallpapers
tn
italia
sheep
trentino
trento
dolomiti
Italy Pictures & Images
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
weather
fog
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #94: Shopify Partners
10 photos
· Curated by Shopify Partners
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Built Environment
49 photos
· Curated by Jethro Lawrence
building
HD City Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #118: Designer News
8 photos
· Curated by Designer News
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Wallpapers