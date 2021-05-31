Go to Tim Photoguy's profile
The Recreation Yard was the yard used by inmates of Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary between 1934 and 1963. In 1936, the previously dirt-covered yard was paved. The yard was part of the most violent escape attempt from Alcatraz in May 1946 when a group of inmates hatched a plot to obtain the key into the recreation yard, kill the tower guards, take hostages, and use them as shields to reach the dock.[7] During the Occupation of Alcatraz in 1970, between 400 and 700 Native Indians assembled in the recreation yard and demonstrated.

