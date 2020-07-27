Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Peter Wormstetter
@wopeflight
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Maschwanden, Schweiz
Published
on
July 27, 2020
NIKON D850
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
schweiz
HD Green Wallpapers
maschwanden
Nature Images
swiss
natur
grassland
field
outdoors
jar
plant
potted plant
pottery
vase
herbs
planter
path
countryside
farm
meadow
Backgrounds
Related collections
Wallpaper
75 photos
· Curated by Peter Wormstetter
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
#naturelover
GREEN
75 photos
· Curated by Chris Pereira
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoor
mountain range
Switzerland Forrest
34 photos
· Curated by Kristina Florin
switzerland
outdoor
plant