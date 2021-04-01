Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aleksandra Sapozhnikova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Novosibirsk, Россия
Published
on
April 1, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-M1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Delicate white and pink carnation flowers at the blue wall
Related tags
novosibirsk
россия
Flower Images
carnation
HD Blue Wallpapers
bday
HD Birthday Wallpapers
birthday gift
gift
present
flo
Flower Images
flora
bouquet
screensaver
HQ Background Images
smell
adore
smelling
coral background
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Flowers + Foliage
125 photos
· Curated by Mimi C
foliage
Flower Images
plant
Flowers
106 photos
· Curated by Sana Imaad
Flower Images
Rose Images
plant
FLOWER POWER
44 photos
· Curated by Christoph Bauer
Flower Images
plant
Rose Images