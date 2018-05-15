Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jason Thomas
@jasonthomas2708
Download free
The Vicarage, Ammanford SA18, UK, Ammanford, United Kingdom
Published on
May 15, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Latté Art
Share
Info
Related collections
Coffee
14 photos
· Curated by Polly
Coffee Images
mixer
coffee cup
Coffee
24 photos
· Curated by Thora Thorsdottir
Coffee Images
cup
drink
Coffee and Carats
6 photos
· Curated by Brenna Pakes
Coffee Images
Food Images & Pictures
Flower Images