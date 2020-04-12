Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
James Lee
@picsbyjameslee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 13, 2020
Canon, EOS Rebel T6i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
petal
stem
fragrant
smell
flora
HD Floral Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
garden
alive
close
detail
intricate
HD Pattern Wallpapers
leaves
HD Backgrounds
living
grow
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #181: Unsplash
6 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Sports Images
Hand It Over
87 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Seasides
387 photos · Curated by Maja Melcer
seaside
sea
rock