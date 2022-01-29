Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rafiee Artist
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7SM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Beautiful girl playing in the snow
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
apparel
clothing
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
human
People Images & Pictures
female
shorts
dress
play
face
shoreline
coast
Beach Images & Pictures
pants
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #58: Tobias Lütke
9 photos · Curated by Tobias Lütke
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
Bridges
99 photos · Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
bridge
building
architecture
International Women's Day
19 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures