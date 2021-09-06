Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Archana Rajendran
@appshi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 1200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
balcony
home decor
planting
decors
plant pot
bucket
Free stock photos
Related collections
Earth Tones
83 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior
HD City Wallpapers
Humanity
148 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
One
67 photos
· Curated by John Hult
one
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images