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Dan Dimmock
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eyeglasses with brown frames on brown wooden surface
Glasses on wood
A map marker
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 13, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
study
white
wood
purple
table
desk
working
glass
chair
brown
glasses
wooden table
eyewear
hipster
white walls
spectacles
plastic chair
reading glasses
spectacle
4K images
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