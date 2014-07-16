Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Mel Baylon
melbaylon
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
eyeglasses on table
Fuzzy glasses on wood
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
eye
table
desk
glass
glasses
blur
bokeh
macro
frames
eyeglasses
wooden
sight
lenses
spectacles
spectacle
eye sight
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20