Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stefan Hiienurm
@shiienurm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Published
on
December 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
los angeles
ca
usa
Women Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Sun Images & Pictures
artistic
outdoor
getty center
mask
portrait
warm
masked person
masked woman
portrait woman
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
female
Free images
Related collections
Backgrounds / Textures
944 photos
· Curated by Áron Varga
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
At Night
165 photos
· Curated by Ashley Jurius
night
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
Still Life
189 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
still
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images