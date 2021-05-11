Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anastasiya Romanova
@nanichkar
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 11, 2021
Canon, PowerShot SX540 HS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A funny bird named a sparrow is sitting on the flowering branch.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Birds Images
sparrow
sparrows
sparrow photography
bird on tree
bird on branch
Nature Images
Nature Backgrounds
nature images
Spring Images & Pictures
spring nature
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
anthus
finch
Free pictures
Related collections
Birds
22 photos
· Curated by Noly R M
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
sparrow
VD
133 photos
· Curated by Sara van Heukelom
vd
Flower Images
lily
Spring nature
11 photos
· Curated by Lucy Buricin
spring nature
Flower Images
plant