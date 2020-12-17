Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Chouette
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, USA
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
apparel
clothing
sleeve
female
human
People Images & Pictures
long sleeve
sweater
Women Images & Pictures
cardigan
coat
overcoat
dress
Girls Photos & Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Jackets … in pictorial narrative
196 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
jacket
human
apparel
dress
21 photos
· Curated by ümmü gül
dress
clothing
human
p h o y o g r a p h y
447 photos
· Curated by Isabel Perez
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds