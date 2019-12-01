Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Leung
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 1, 2019
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
Related collections
A Closer Look
103 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures
Moody and Atmospheric
145 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
moody
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Father's Day
34 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
father
child