Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexander Schimmeck
@alschim
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lintong, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China
Published
on
April 1, 2021
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Cherry blossoms
Related tags
shaanxi
china
lintong
xi’an
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Spring Images & Pictures
HD Cherry Blossom Wallpapers
asia
qinyongguan
asian
www.alschim.com
alschim
botanical
HD Pink Wallpapers
april
Sakura Pictures
boulevard
cherry tree
Backgrounds
Related collections
Nature
79 photos
· Curated by Mija
Nature Images
plant
Flower Images
newsletters
47 photos
· Curated by erin hakoda
newsletter
plant
outdoor
Zen
13 photos
· Curated by Nicole Brandau
zen
asian
HQ Background Images