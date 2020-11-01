Go to Erik Karits's profile
@erik_karits
Download free
brown and white owl on tree branch during daytime
brown and white owl on tree branch during daytime
Pikva, Harju County, Estonia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Eurasian pygmy owl (Glaucidium passerinum)

Related collections

Waldluft
20 photos · Curated by Kathrin Polak
waldluft
plant
HD Forest Wallpapers
animal
87 photos · Curated by Ciaoyin Luo
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
birds
481 photos · Curated by Avarose Hannah
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking