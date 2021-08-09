Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Darko Trajkovic
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Canon, EOS 40D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Sunflower Images & Pictures
pollen
daisy
daisies
petal
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
Free pictures
Related collections
In Transit
204 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
transportation
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
We Run the World (Girls & Women)
2,983 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
female
Collection #31: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers