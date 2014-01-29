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Daniel Robert Dinu
gigxels
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espresso con panna in white cup
Espresso with whipped cream
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 29, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
table
morning
relax
milk
drink
cup
espresso
cream
hot chocolate
sweet
cappuccino
coffee break
foam
whipped cream
hot drink
cafe latte
saucer
indulgent
froth
Historical images
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