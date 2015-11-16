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Tadas Mikuckis
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espresso coffee with heart cream formation
latte art in pasadena
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Pasadena, United States
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Published on
November 16, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
coffee
kitchen
cafe
tea
morning
breakfast
lotus
marble
milk
drink
brown
cup
latte
beverage
latte art
foam
flat lay
looking down
saucer
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