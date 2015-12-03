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Pete Nowicki
shadypete
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espresso coffee on white ceramic mug
Portsmouth coffee
A map marker
Portsmouth, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 50D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
work
hot
cafe
grey
coffee shop
morning
drink
cup
espresso
cream
latte
mug
beverage
cappuccino
foam
hot drink
early
goodmorning
united states
Backgrounds
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