Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sophie Wrixon
@sophiewrixon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Travel
Share
Info
Published
on
June 17, 2020
Canon EOS 4000D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
building
architecture
temple
human
People Images & Pictures
worship
shrine
pagoda
roof
housing
monastery
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Colours
658 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #32: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
Couples
113 photos
· Curated by CS
couple
People Images & Pictures
human