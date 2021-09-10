Go to Hans-Peter Traunig's profile
@hanspetertraunig
Download free
snow covered mountain during sunset
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Untersberg, Salzburg
Published on SONY, ILCE-6600
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

untersberg
salzburg
austria
österreich
mountain range
outdoors
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
abies
fir
peak
HD Sky Wallpapers
ice
Landscape Images & Pictures
Free images

Related collections

the garden of daydreams
182 photos · Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
garden
Flower Images
plant
Underwater
254 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
sea
swimming
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking