Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonah Brown
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Grand Rapids, MI, USA
Published
on
March 29, 2021
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Black and green plants with sharp edges
Related tags
grand rapids
mi
usa
plant
wildlife
HD Green Wallpapers
gardening
photography
photo
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
conifer
pine
spruce
vegetation
bush
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Light
56 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
night
Human for scale.
120 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Still Life
190 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Flower Images
plant
Food Images & Pictures