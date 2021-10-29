Just wanna share my thoughts. There are lot of people passing due to covid and cases shooting up to an insane level. Most of close and loved ones just gone. It's getting scary and it's getting serious. All I can say is just stay home and go out when it's only necessary. Wear double mask, and or a face shield and sanitize yourself all the time. Be strict and discipline more than ever now that the new unpredictable variant is out at full force. So please stay safe and think about your loved ones. Eventhough the rules are getting weak can we just stay home? Let’s fight covid together.