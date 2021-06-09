Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gritco Adam
@adamgritco
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
castle
castello estense
ferrara
spire
steeple
architecture
tower
monastery
housing
fort
bell tower
dome
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #136: Sticker Mule
9 photos
· Curated by Sticker Mule
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
united state
Backgrounds
236 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Collection #178: Flipboard
10 photos
· Curated by Flipboard
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture