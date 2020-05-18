Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yu Hosoi
@yu_salad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Canon, EOS Kiss X7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
lemon, fruit, salt, yellow
Related tags
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
citrus fruit
Food Images & Pictures
produce
grapefruit
Brown Backgrounds
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
lemon
Free images
Related collections
In Transit
204 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
transportation
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
Goin' on a Hike
76 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor