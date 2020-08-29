Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
John Modaff
@jvm1958
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 29, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Drone shot above Lower Lick Fork in Kentucky.
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
sunlight
hill
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunrise
mountain range
vegetation
plant
flare
Light Backgrounds
dusk
dawn
Sunset Images & Pictures
red sky
Sun Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Flora
40 photos
· Curated by Jess Bailey
flora
Flower Images
petal
AWASH IN COLOR
581 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Work and collaboration
56 photos
· Curated by Katharina Becker
work
business
Website Backgrounds